European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Jagged Peak Energy LLC (JAG.N) raised $474 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, significantly below the roughly $650 million it was targeting, a source familiar with the situation said.
The downsized offering is likely to disappoint those hoping that energy IPOs will rebound in 2017, as oil prices CLc1 continue to climb off decade-lows hit a year ago, spurred by an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers to curb global output.
Denver, Colorado-based Jagged Peak placed 31.6 million shares, fewer than the 38.2 million it anticipated. It priced these shares at $15, below its previously indicated range of $16 to $18 a share, the source said.
The source requested anonymity because the pricing is not yet public. Jagged Peak and its private equity owner Quantum Energy Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Tom Brown)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.