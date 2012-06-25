Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N), the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, will buy restaurant operator J Alexander's Corp JAX.O for about $72 million.
Shareholders of J Alexander's can elect to receive $12 per share in cash or a combination of $3 in cash and one share of Class A common stock of American Blue Ribbon Holdings Inc (ABRH), Fidelity said in a statement. When issued, the ABRH shares will be listed for trading on Nasdaq.
The offer represents a 21 percent premium to J Alexander's stock's Friday close.
J Alexander's will be merged with a unit of ABRH, a newly formed restaurant operating subsidiary of Fidelity.
Fidelity's restaurant holdings under ABRH currently include the Village Inn, Bakers Square and Max & Erma's chains.
J Alexander's, which operates 33 restaurants in 13 states in the United States, may solicit superior proposals from third parties during 30 days following execution of deal, the company said in a separate statement.
Fidelity earlier this year signed a deal to buy casual dining chain O'Charley's Inc CHUX.O for about $221 million.
Fidelity National shares closed at $19.02 on the New York Stock Exchange, while J Alexander's shares closed at $9.90 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.