WASHINGTON Jamaica must stick with tough economic measures in order to reduce its high debt burden and regain credibility with financial markets, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The Caribbean country signed a four-year, $930 million loan program with the International Monetary Fund to help reform its economy and reverse a history of low growth and high debt.

Jamaica has already passed five IMF reviews of the loan, but strict conditions such as achieving a budget surplus and freezing wages for government workers have been hard to bear for a population with a per capita income the World Bank calculates at $5,200.

While Jamaica has at times disagreed with the IMF about the pace of reforms or particular measures, the "fundamental" need to reform is not in question, said Peter Phillips, Jamaica's minister of finance and planning.

"It's not a program imposed upon us by the IMF," he said in an interview. "It's a program imposed by the basic laws of economics and our need to modernize our economy and to create the conditions for growth and expanded employment."

Many outside analysts believe Jamaica's reforms are long overdue, as the island country's 140 percent debt-to-GDP level leaves its economy vulnerable. Under the IMF program, Jamaica must slash its debt to 101 percent of GDP by 2020 and 60 percent by 2025.

Jamaica has had 15 loan programs with the IMF since independence in 1962, borrowing funds for 16 of the last 30 years. Its last program with the Fund, agreed in 2010, lapsed after the government failed to meet performance targets.

Some analysts have been skeptical the government will stick to its guns this time around, given a history of breaking fiscal promises in the face of outside shocks such as storms, commodity prices or weaker global growth.

The IMF has also warned about the risk of "reform fatigue" if painful measures do not lead to more jobs and higher incomes.

However, Bert van Selm, the IMF's resident representative in Kingston, said this time Jamaica has organized a special oversight committee of businessmen, government officials and trade unions that meets monthly to monitor the country's progress with IMF loan conditions. He said this gives him hope the country wants to stick with the program.

"I've been in this business for 15 years, but I've never seen a country so much take the initiative themselves," he told Reuters. "I think what you see there is lessons learned from the past," when IMF negotiations included the government but not other parts of society.

Phillips said international financial institutions and other donors should support small island nations like those in the Caribbean, which are particularly exposed to commodity price shocks, global trade flows and climate change.

"Small though we may be ... the problems of growth in the Caribbean really have a potential impact on the circumstances affecting major powers," he said. "My hope would be that small size would not be the basis for neglect."

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)