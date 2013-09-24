NEW YORK Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday raised Jamaica's foreign currency sovereign credit rating to B-minus from CCC-plus, citing a more even-keeled economy.

The outlook is currently stable.

"The Jamaican economy has stabilized after the government entered into an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program that, along with additional external funding from other multilateral lenders, supports the country's external liquidity and bolsters investor confidence," S&P said in a statement.

Moody's Investors Service rates the country Caa3 with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country CCC.

(Reporting by Pam Niimi and Daniel Bases; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)