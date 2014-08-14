SYDNEY James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX.N), the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Friday posted an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net profit and revised down its full-year earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economic recovery.

James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net profit of $28.9 million for the three months ended June 30, down from $142.2 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the U.S. market "is recovering more modestly than we assumed at the start of the year."

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese)