Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SYDNEY James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX.N), the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Friday posted an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net profit and revised down its full-year earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economic recovery.
James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net profit of $28.9 million for the three months ended June 30, down from $142.2 million a year ago.
Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the U.S. market "is recovering more modestly than we assumed at the start of the year."
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.