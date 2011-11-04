Tom Ford arrives at the British Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tom Ford will again design the clothing and accessories, from tuxedos to sunglasses, worn by actor Daniel Craig as he portrays super spy James Bond in upcoming movie "Skyfall," the designer said on Friday.

Ford, who also dressed the British secret agent in the last installment of the Bond film series, "Quantum of Solace," said in a statement that he is "thrilled to move forward with this iconic character."

"James Bond epitomizes the TOM FORD man in his elegance, style and love of luxury," Ford in a statement.

The designer follows on the heels of Italian brand Brioni and British tailors from London's famed Saville Row, creating suits for Bond actors Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan in the franchise's almost 50-year history.

Ford, 50, was the former creative director of Italian fashion label Gucci and french fashion label Yves Saint Laurent. He is currently the head of his own brand, designing menswear, womenswear, eyewear and beauty collections.

The fashion designer also gained recognition in 2009 for his Oscar-nominated film directorial debut, "A Single Man," starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore.

"Skyfall" is scheduled to land in theaters on October 26, 2012.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)