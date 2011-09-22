LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - James Cameron wants to create veritable Good Housekeeping seal of approval for 3D filmmakers.

The "Avatar" director and 3D evangelist told TheWrap Wednesday that his company, the Cameron-Pace Group, has developed just such a certification process for 3D filmmakers.

"We want to be the Dolby of 3D," he said.

He said that Real D handles that function on the display side, but no one's doing it for filmmakers.

A "Cameron-Pace Group-certified" stamp of approval would do just that, he said.

Cameron added that he wants the certification program to be a way for filmmakers to know that they're using 3D technology in the best possible way.

"It's about the planning, the acquisition … delivering it to display," he said. "We want to work with the filmmakers, we want to work with the standards entities...to create a consensus about the best practices and standards on the way the set is run, the cameras are used and so on."

He said any company that uses his group's services -- rents its equipment, for instance -- will be eligible for certification.

They'll pay for the services, he said, but not for the certification.

"Any company that works with us is going to have the benefit of our 12 years of experience doing it not right in a sense of, there's a right and a wrong, but in a way that's qualitatively better for the audience ... We'll show you how to do it in a way that doesn't hurt peoples' eyes.

"We'll work with everybody who's out there doing something in 3D to create a consensus around best practices, standards and so on."

Of course, Cameron is a busy man, so finding time to set up the certification process will be its own challenge.

"I've got a window of time now before I really knuckle down on 'Avatar' day to day, which will be after the first of the year, to really get this company launched to the next threshold and after that it's just a time management issue," he said.