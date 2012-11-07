James River Coal Co JRCC.O reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss for the first time this year due to weak coal prices and said it had taken steps to reduce debt.

The miner, valued at $169 million as of Tuesday, said it had available liquidity of $172 million, down from the $191.9 million it had reported at the end of the second quarter.

The company had $164.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30 and $589.5 million of debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Like Patriot Coal Corp PCXCQ.PK, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, James River Coal has been struggling with high costs and reduced cashflow after weak demand from steelmakers and power producers set off a downturn in the coal industry.

Standard & Poor's cut its corporate credit rating on the company in June, pushing it further into junk territory, saying it expects the company's liquidity to deteriorate and cash spending to increase.

James River Coal said on Wednesday it had repurchased $61.4 million principal amount of its debt for $23.9 million through mid October.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Socha said the company had reduced the debt at "very advantageous market prices."

"We believe that we were able to successfully balance our desire for a strong and liquid balance sheet with a window of opportunity that was available to us," Socha said.

Net loss widened to $20.6 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loss on an adjusted basis was $1.23 per share, more than the $1.04 per-share loss analysts had estimated, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $288.1 million, but was higher than the average estimate of $261.7 million.

Shares of James River, which closed at $4.70 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, were down 13 percent before the bell.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)