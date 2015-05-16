Cheers! Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
LONDON British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has hired advisers at Royal Bank of Canada to help find private equity investors and funds to purchase a stake in his restaurant business, the Times newspaper said, citing sources close to the situation.
The so-called 'Naked Chef', whose fortune is estimated at around 180 million pounds ($283 million), floated the idea of attracting an outside investor to help expand his network of Italian restaurants late last year.
A spokesperson for Oliver could not immediately be reached for comment.
Oliver owns seven restaurant brands, including Jamie's Italian and Fifteen.
His restaurant business had revenues of 110 million pounds with core earnings of around 14 million pounds, sources told Reuters in December.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
MELBOURNE New York's Eleven Madison Park nabbed the top prize at the World's 50 Best Restaurants on Wednesday, only the second non-European restaurant to win the gong.
MADRID Arms covered in red and green ink, tattoo artist Alvaro Quesada is hardly what cancer survivors expect at a Madrid infirmary, the first public hospital in Spain to offer nipple and areola tattooing.