Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 7.5 percent stake in oil producer QEP Resources Inc (QEP.N), according to regulatory paperwork filed on Monday.
Jana, which is now QEP's largest shareholder, first invested in the Denver-based company last year. The hedge fund said its talks with QEP management to improve results have not been constructive and that it believes QEP shares are "undervalued."
Jana said in a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission that it prefers QEP spin off its pipeline business as a separate business.
A representative for QEP was not immediately available to comment.
Shares of QEP rose 5.4 percent to $32.78 in after-market trading on Monday following the disclosure.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.