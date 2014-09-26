Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz said it would announce a successor to Bill Gross in a matter of hours after the chief investment officer at its PIMCO investment fund unit resigned on Friday.
"PIMCO has activated its succession plan and will announce a successor within the next several hours," Allianz said in a statement.
Bill Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors, is leaving PIMCO for rival asset management firm Janus Capital Group.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.