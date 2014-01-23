Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Janus Capital Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Weil called the company's fourth-quarter outflows "disappointing," but said "we believe we've taken important steps to make them better in the future," such as changing its portfolio management team.
Weil spoke on a conference call with analysts after the Denver company reported its results earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.