Wall Street drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
LONDON Japan must raise productivity through labor market reforms in order to grow its economy at a time when population is declining, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Thursday.
"Japan's population is declining. In order to grow, we must raise productivity ... We need to reform labor regulation in order to make working conditions more flexible," Abe said, in an answer to a question by Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey.
"Over the past year we've realized how difficult it has been to do so. But we cannot grow without labor reforms. We are determined to make that happen," he told business leaders.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki and William James)
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in Asian trading, with investors waiting for key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.