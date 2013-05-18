After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
TOKYO Japan will provide $2 billion worth of financial support over five years to back Japanese firms' resources development projects in Africa, media reported on Saturday.
Japan's Trade Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made the announcement at the Africa-Japan Ministerial Meeting for Resources Development held in Tokyo on Saturday, Japanese news agencies Kyodo and Jiji said.
The financial support is to be channeled through state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC), reports said.
A number of Japanese firms have been participating in resources projects in Africa, including Mitsui & Co's (8031.T) LNG project in Mozambique and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's (5401.T) coking coal project also in Mozambique.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Ediring by Ron Popeski)
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.