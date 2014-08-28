TOKYO Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) said on Thursday that it was considering placing an order for Mitsubishi Regional Jets and that it would make a decision at a board meeting later in the day.

The carrier issued the statement following a Nikkei newspaper report that the carrier would order 32 Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJs), with the total price tag coming to 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd's (7011.T) unit Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp is readying the jet, which has 70-90 seats, for commercialization in 2017.

(1 US dollar = 103.8400 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)