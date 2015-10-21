TOKYO - Artists from Japan, Germany, France and Britain have been honored with this year's Praemium Imperiale, the prestigious prize awarded by the Japan Art Association.

At a ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japanese graphic designer and painter Tadanori Yokoo, German artist Wolfgang Laib, French architect Dominique Perrault, British pianist Mitsuko Uchida and French ballet dancer Sylvie Guillem received the global arts prize.

The Praemium Imperiale, which was initiated in 1989, honors people who have contributed significantly to the development of arts and culture. Candidates are picked in five fields -- painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theater/film.