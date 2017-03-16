European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
TOKYO Japan's Daishi Bank (8324.T) and Hokuetsu Bank (8325.T) are considering integrating operations, the banks said on Thursday, in another move that would consolidate regional lenders amid a shrinking population, but had not yet decided anything.
The banks, based in Niigata prefecture on the north coast, seek to form a joint holding company by around next spring to bolster their operational bases, public broadcaster NHK had said earlier on Thursday, without citing its sources.
"It is true that we are considering merging operations but nothing has been decided," the banks said in separate statements.
Japan has roughly 100 regional banks, but the falling population and the central bank's negative interest-rate policy are putting the squeeze on many lenders, prompting a few to begin merging, besides taking steps to shore up operations.
The two banks combined under the holding company would control 51 percent of the lending in Niigata prefecture, according to an industry publication, the Financial Journal Co.
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T), the largest banking group on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, plans to buy Eighteenth Bank Ltd (8396.T), and merge it with Shinwa Bank Ltd, which is already under Fukuoka's control.
The plan, announced a year ago, has been suspended for a review by the Fair Trade Commission, as the two banks would control more than 70 percent of the lending in Nagasaki prefecture, where they are based.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.