A man is reflected on an advertisement board of Mizuho Financial Group's Mizuho Bank in Tokyo January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T) reported on Friday a smaller drop in first-half profit than it had projected at the start of the year, supported by strength in its market division and lower credit costs.

Japan's No. 2 lender by assets joins third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T) in reporting better-than-forecast April-September profit, suggesting this year would not be as bleak as the country's top banks had initially foreseen.

After logging record profits in the previous year, Japan's top banks forecast earnings to fall this year as the boost from "Abenomics" was fading in the stock market and domestic loan demand remained sluggish.

But earnings have stayed solid at the banks' stock and bond trading divisions, and bad-loan costs have remained low on fewer bankruptcies.

Mizuho said April-September net profit came in at 355.29 billion yen ($3.1 billion), down 17 percent from the same period last year but beating its own forecast for 250 billion yen.

Mizuho kept its net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March at 550 billion yen, down 20 percent on the year. That compared with the average estimate of 580.5 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

"It might look conservative, but with factors like potential credit costs for overseas loans given geopolitical risks, we did not change our initial forecast," Mizuho President Yasuhiro Sato told a news conference to announce the earnings.

On Thursday, SMFG raised its full-year outlook after first-half profit well exceeded its initial forecast.

"The market division did better than we had expected and we booked gains from the release of reserves for bad loan costs," SMFG President Koichi Miyata told a news conference.

Reflecting the upward forecast revision, SMFG raised its annual dividend payment to 130 yen per share from 120 yen.

Top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T) is also due to report earnings on Friday.