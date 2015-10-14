Mizuki Tanaka poses for a photo in front of her work in progress, a mural of Mount Fuji painted on a public bath wall, in downtown Tokyo October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Mizuki Tanaka poses for a photo in front of her work in progress, a mural of Mount Fuji painted on a public bath wall, in downtown Tokyo October 2, 2015. Mizuki Tanaka is the youngest and only female of Japan's three remaining public bath mural painters. The 32-year-old makes a living out of painting Mount Fuji on the large walls of public bath houses or 'sento', a profession which originated in Tokyo in 1912. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese's public bathhouses are declining in numbers but a trio of artists, including Mizuki Tanaka, are continuing a profession that began a century ago -- painting depictions of Mount Fuji on the walls of the bathhouse or "sento."

At 32, Tanaka is the youngest and only female painter among the trio. She gains the most satisfaction when she sees people enjoying the massive paintings of Japan's highest peak in the bathhouses.

The numbers of traditional sento have dropped from about 2,600 in Tokyo alone in the 1960s to 700 today, as more homes have modern bathrooms.