Men wearing traditional loin cloths and women clothed in white robes chant before entering an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at the Teppozu Inari Shrine to purify the soul and wish for good health in the New Year.

Hundreds took part in the annual event, now in its 61st year, which is held on the second Sunday of each year.

"I bathe in this ice water every year to dispel evil thoughts," said Tomio Hashimoto, who took part in the ritual for the fourth consecutive year.