Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
KANAZAWA, Japan The Bank of Japan may need to ease monetary policy if the British referendum on whether to leave the European Union triggers a market shock that deals a severe blow to the economy, board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.
But Kiuchi said any additional easing steps won't have much positive impact on the economy because Japan's problem is its low potential growth rather than a lack of demand.
"I don't think the BOJ has technically reached the limits (of monetary easing). But it's hard to come up with steps with positive effects that outweigh the long-term demerits," he said in a news conference after meeting with business leaders in the western coastal city of Kanazawa.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.