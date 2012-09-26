TOKYO Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The meeting between Gemba and Yang Jiechi is expected to take place early on Wednesday, the agencies said.

Sino-Japanese relations have deteriorated sharply this month after the Japanese government bought a set of East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, from their private owner, sparking anti-Japan protests across China.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has said it was important to have a broad perspective to prevent an adverse impact on Japan-China relations, and to communicate at all levels, according to Jiji. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)