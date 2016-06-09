Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks next to the Japanese national flag, attached with a black ribbon to mourn Japanese hostage victims captured by Islamic State militants, during at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in... REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman on Thursday expressed "serious concern" about the entry of a Chinese naval ship into waters close to disputed islands in the East China Sea, saying it would escalate tension unilaterally.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his government to closely coordinate with the United States and other countries to deal with the incident, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Japan summoned the Chinese ambassador in Tokyo early on Thursday to express concern after the ship sailed close to what Japan considers its territorial waters in the East China Sea for the first time, the Foreign Ministry said.

