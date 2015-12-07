TOKYO Japanese firms are deeply pessimistic about near-term growth prospects in China, with 79 percent saying they do not expect to expand business there next year, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll points to mounting concern about the outlook for Japan's biggest trading partner as it heads for its weakest growth in a quarter of a century, as well as the fallout for an export-reliant Japanese economy seeking to scramble out of recession.

"The Chinese economy may lose a lot of steam in 2016 as economic anomalies, particularly in inland areas, suddenly come to the fore," wrote a manager at a wholesale firm in the monthly Reuters Corporate Survey.

"China is in much worse shape than the media reports," commented another manager at a services company.

The survey, conducted Nov. 20-Dec. 2 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, also showed Japanese firms were upbeat about business expansion in the United States and Asia's emerging economies next year although sentiment was mixed about domestic prospects.

Separately, Japanese companies look set to resist calls from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to actively use up some of their cash piles to boost wages and capital spending, the survey showed, with 74 percent saying their pay and investment plans will be in line with what has been done in previous years.

The survey polled 514 big and medium-sized firms, of which most questions garnered between 230 and 250 responses. Managers respond on condition of anonymity.

OVERLY PESSIMISTIC?

The results on China flesh out views in last month's survey in which three-quarters of Japanese firms said they expect the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy to persist for more than a year. At that time, 44 percent of manufacturers also said they were undershooting their business targets due to China's economy.

But Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute, said he thought that Japanese firms were being overly pessimistic about China's near-term outlook.

"Over time, there will be a correction in sentiment," said Tokuda, who reviewed the survey results. "China must demonstrate its ability to manage the shift toward enhanced manufacturing productivity and a consumption-led economy to win confidence."

More Japanese firms were downbeat about prospects for Europe which is struggling with its biggest refugee crisis since World War Two and has been hit with Islamic State attacks. Eighty-three percent of companies said they did not expect to expand business there next year.

But 63 percent of companies said they expect to build their business in the United States, set to be the main engine of global growth in 2016, while 65 percent said they expect to expand in developing Asian economies.

"Demand for agricultural machinery in Asia remains high and we expect demand to strengthen," wrote a manager at a machinery maker.

On Japan, 57 percent of firms said they did not expect to expand their business, although non-manufacturers were more upbeat, with close to half saying they expect to grow domestically.

For 2016, the IMF has forecast 6.3 percent economic growth for China, 2.8 percent growth in the United States, 1.6 percent growth for the euro zone and 1 percent growth in Japan.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)