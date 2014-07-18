TOKYO Diplomatic tensions with China and South Korea are hurting business for a third of Japanese firms, a Reuters poll found, with executives citing a drop-off in sales and difficulties in making deals work.
Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted between June 30 and July 14 for Reuters by Nikkei Research.
Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
ON THE ABE ADMINISTRATION'S FOREIGN POLICY
1a. Is your firm worried that the Abe Administration's foreign policy, including the debate around the right to "collective self-defense", will affect business?
Sectors Concerned Not concerned Hard to say Polled Replied
All 16 34 50 487 278
Manufacturers 21 28 51 223 134
Non-Manufactu 11 39 50 264 144
rers
1b. Has the recent worsening of relations with China and South Korea had an impact your business in any way?
Sectors Considerable Impact to No impact Polled Replied
impact some at all
degree
All 1 32 67 487 276
Manufacturers 1 37 62 223 134
Non-Manufactur 1 27 72 264 142
ers
ON ABE'S EMPHASIS ON STRENGTHENED GOVERNANCE IN HIS NEW GROWTH PLAN
2a. What percentage of your firm's board of directors are currently outside directors?
Sectors None Around Around 50% or Polled Replied
10% 20-40% more
All 32 34 30 5 487 277
Manufacturers 31 37 29 4 223 134
Non-Manufactu 33 31 31 6 264 143
rers
2b. What percentage of outside directors is your board aiming for in the future?
Sectors None Around Around 50% or Polled Replied
10% 20-40% more
All 16 40 40 3 487 262
Manufacturers 16 42 38 4 223 124
Non-Manufactu 16 39 42 3 264 138
rers
3a. When do you plan to improve profit performance, including ROE?
Sectors Already being By end By end of By end
undertaken of 2014 H1 2015 of 2015
All 51 5 3 5
Manufacturers 58 5 2 6
Non-Manufacture 45 5 4 4
rs
By end of End of 2016 No plans to Polled Replied
H1 2016 or beyond implement
3 9 25 487 267
2 10 17 223 126
4 7 31 264 141
When do you plan to strengthen shareholder's returns such as dividends and share buybacks?
Sectors Already being By end By end of By end
undertaken of 2014 H1 2015 of 2015
All 50 3 3 5
Manufacturers 57 4 3 5
Non-Manufacture 43 3 3 5
rs
By end of H1 End of 2016 or No plans to Polled Replied
2016 beyond implement
3 5 31 487 268
2 6 23 223 128
4 4 39 264 140
ON THE CREDIT AND FUNDRAISING ENVIRONMENT
4. Even though prices are gradually rising, long-term interest rates have not reacted in a strong way. Looking at procurement costs, how long do you expect the current low interest rate environment to continue?
Sectors By end By end By end By end By end Continue Polled Replied
of 2014 of H1 of 2015 of H1 of 2016 into 2017
2015 2016 or beyond
All 9 16 33 4 10 28 487 269
Manufacturers 9 18 37 2 10 24 223 128
Non-Manufactur 10 14 29 6 11 30 264 141
ers
5. What is the best way for your firm to raise funds currently?
Sectors Issue Issue Issue debt in Borrow from
shares yen-dominat a foreign banks
ed debt currency
All 3 5 0 54
Manufacturers 3 6 0 53
Non-Manufactur 3 4 0 56
ers
Sell assets Other No plans to Polled Replied
fundraise
1 3 33 487 268
2 2 35 223 127
1 5 31 264 141
6. In regards to Japan's debt situation, if a fiscal crisis similar to what recently happened in Europe was to occur, when would it likely happen?
Sectors Within Within Within After 10 Won't Polled Replied
1-2 3-5 6-10 years happen
years years years
All 3 21 23 26 27 487 270
Manufacturers 2 22 26 23 26 223 129
Non-Manufactur 4 19 21 29 28 264 141
ers
(Reporting by James Topham and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)