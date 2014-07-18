TOKYO Diplomatic tensions with China and South Korea are hurting business for a third of Japanese firms, a Reuters poll found, with executives citing a drop-off in sales and difficulties in making deals work.

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted between June 30 and July 14 for Reuters by Nikkei Research.

Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

ON THE ABE ADMINISTRATION'S FOREIGN POLICY

1a. Is your firm worried that the Abe Administration's foreign policy, including the debate around the right to "collective self-defense", will affect business?

Sectors Concerned Not concerned Hard to say Polled Replied

All 16 34 50 487 278

Manufacturers 21 28 51 223 134

Non-Manufactu 11 39 50 264 144

rers

1b. Has the recent worsening of relations with China and South Korea had an impact your business in any way?

Sectors Considerable Impact to No impact Polled Replied

impact some at all

degree

All 1 32 67 487 276

Manufacturers 1 37 62 223 134

Non-Manufactur 1 27 72 264 142

ers

ON ABE'S EMPHASIS ON STRENGTHENED GOVERNANCE IN HIS NEW GROWTH PLAN

2a. What percentage of your firm's board of directors are currently outside directors?

Sectors None Around Around 50% or Polled Replied

10% 20-40% more

All 32 34 30 5 487 277

Manufacturers 31 37 29 4 223 134

Non-Manufactu 33 31 31 6 264 143

rers

2b. What percentage of outside directors is your board aiming for in the future?

Sectors None Around Around 50% or Polled Replied

10% 20-40% more

All 16 40 40 3 487 262

Manufacturers 16 42 38 4 223 124

Non-Manufactu 16 39 42 3 264 138

rers

3a. When do you plan to improve profit performance, including ROE?

Sectors Already being By end By end of By end

undertaken of 2014 H1 2015 of 2015

All 51 5 3 5

Manufacturers 58 5 2 6

Non-Manufacture 45 5 4 4

rs

By end of End of 2016 No plans to Polled Replied

H1 2016 or beyond implement

3 9 25 487 267

2 10 17 223 126

4 7 31 264 141

When do you plan to strengthen shareholder's returns such as dividends and share buybacks?

Sectors Already being By end By end of By end

undertaken of 2014 H1 2015 of 2015

All 50 3 3 5

Manufacturers 57 4 3 5

Non-Manufacture 43 3 3 5

rs

By end of H1 End of 2016 or No plans to Polled Replied

2016 beyond implement

3 5 31 487 268

2 6 23 223 128

4 4 39 264 140

ON THE CREDIT AND FUNDRAISING ENVIRONMENT

4. Even though prices are gradually rising, long-term interest rates have not reacted in a strong way. Looking at procurement costs, how long do you expect the current low interest rate environment to continue?

Sectors By end By end By end By end By end Continue Polled Replied

of 2014 of H1 of 2015 of H1 of 2016 into 2017

2015 2016 or beyond

All 9 16 33 4 10 28 487 269

Manufacturers 9 18 37 2 10 24 223 128

Non-Manufactur 10 14 29 6 11 30 264 141

ers

5. What is the best way for your firm to raise funds currently?

Sectors Issue Issue Issue debt in Borrow from

shares yen-dominat a foreign banks

ed debt currency

All 3 5 0 54

Manufacturers 3 6 0 53

Non-Manufactur 3 4 0 56

ers

Sell assets Other No plans to Polled Replied

fundraise

1 3 33 487 268

2 2 35 223 127

1 5 31 264 141

6. In regards to Japan's debt situation, if a fiscal crisis similar to what recently happened in Europe was to occur, when would it likely happen?

Sectors Within Within Within After 10 Won't Polled Replied

1-2 3-5 6-10 years happen

years years years

All 3 21 23 26 27 487 270

Manufacturers 2 22 26 23 26 223 129

Non-Manufactur 4 19 21 29 28 264 141

ers

(Reporting by James Topham and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)