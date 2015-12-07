TOKYO Japanese firms are deeply pessimistic about near-term growth prospects in China, while they also believe the yen is likely to fall further to least 13-year lows against the dollar next year, a Reuters poll showed.
Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Nov. 20-Dec. 2 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
1a. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged Japanese firms to spur business investment. What do you think would be the best incentive to encourage active investment?
Sectors Corporate Tax breaks Taxing Additional Deregulati Others Polled Replied
tax cut for internal monetary on
investment cash stimulus
reserves
All 28 41 7 3 16 5 514 250
Manufacturers 28 45 6 2 12 6 238 124
Non-Manufacturers 27 37 9 4 20 4 276 126
1b. Abe's government wants companies to spend internal cash reserves on boosting capex and wages. How will you respond to this toward next fiscal year?
Sectors Plan to Plan to Plan to Polled Replied
spend more spend as act with
actively usual more
than usual cautiously
than usual
All 16 74 10 514 252
Manufacturers 18 71 11 238 125
Non-Manufacturers 15 76 9 276 127
2a. If the U.S. raises interest rates in December, how would it affect your business?
Sectors Positive Negative No Polled Replied
for profit for profit particular
environment environment impact
All 7 38 54 514 250
Manufacturers 10 40 49 238 124
Non-Manufacturers 4 37 60 276 126
2b. With the U.S. expected to raise interest rates in December, do you expect the rise in dollar funding costs to affecting your business?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 29 71 514 251
Manufacturers 41 59 238 125
Non-Manufacturers 17 83 276 126
2c. The U.S. is expected to raise interest rates in December. How far do you expect the yen to strengthen against the dollar in 2016?
Sectors Above 140 140 135 130 125 120 115 110 105 100 95 90 85 Below 85 Polled Replied
All 0 0 0 0 0 12 38 28 10 10 1 0 0 0 514 234
Manufacturers 0 0 0 0 0 6 44 29 11 8 2 0 0 0 238 117
Non-Manufacturers 0 0 0 0 0 17 32 26 9 12 1 1 1 0 276 117
2d. The U.S. is expected to raise interest rates in December. How far do you expect the yen to weaken versus the dollar in 2016?
Sectors Above 140 140 135 130 125 120 115 110 105 100 95 90 85 Below 85 Polled Replied
All 0 1 10 36 41 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 514 237
Manufacturers 1 0 6 38 43 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 238 118
Non-Manufacturers 0 2 13 34 39 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 276 119
3a. Do you expect your company to expand its business in North America in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 63 37 514 233
Manufacturers 72 28 238 122
Non-Manufacturers 52 48 276 111
3b. Do you expect your company to expand its business in Europe in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 17 83 514 231
Manufacturers 24 76 238 120
Non-Manufacturers 9 91 276 111
3c. Do you expect your company to expand its business in China in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 21 79 514 232
Manufacturers 29 71 238 122
Non-Manufacturers 13 87 276 110
3d. Do you expect your company to expand its business in emerging Asia in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 65 35 514 241
Manufacturers 65 35 238 124
Non-Manufacturers 65 35 276 117
3e. Do you expect your company to expand its business in other emerging economies in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 33 67 514 228
Manufacturers 30 70 238 119
Non-Manufacturers 37 63 276 109
3f. Do you expect your company to expand its business in Japan in 2016?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 43 57 400 241
Manufacturers 38 62 238 122
Non-Manufacturers 48 52 276 119
