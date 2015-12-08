TOKYO Japanese firms are deeply pessimistic about near-term growth prospects in China, while they also believe the yen is likely to fall further to least 13-year lows against the dollar next year, a Reuters poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Nov. 20-Dec. 2 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

1a. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged Japanese firms to spur business investment. What do you think would be the best incentive to encourage active investment?

Sectors Corporate Tax breaks Taxing Additional Deregulati Others Polled Replied

tax cut for internal monetary on

investment cash stimulus

reserves

All 28 41 7 3 16 5 514 250

Manufacturers 28 45 6 2 12 6 238 124

Non-Manufacturers 27 37 9 4 20 4 276 126

1b. Abe's government wants companies to spend internal cash reserves on boosting capex and wages. How will you respond to this toward next fiscal year?

Sectors Plan to Plan to Plan to Polled Replied

spend more spend as act with

actively usual more

than usual cautiously

than usual

All 16 74 10 514 252

Manufacturers 18 71 11 238 125

Non-Manufacturers 15 76 9 276 127

2a. If the U.S. raises interest rates in December, how would it affect your business?

Sectors Positive Negative No Polled Replied

for profit for profit particular

environment environment impact

All 7 38 54 514 250

Manufacturers 10 40 49 238 124

Non-Manufacturers 4 37 60 276 126

2b. With the U.S. expected to raise interest rates in December, do you expect the rise in dollar funding costs to affecting your business?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 29 71 514 251

Manufacturers 41 59 238 125

Non-Manufacturers 17 83 276 126

2c. The U.S. is expected to raise interest rates in December. How far do you expect the yen to strengthen against the dollar in 2016?

Sectors Above 140 140 135 130 125 120 115 110 105 100 95 90 85 Below 85 Polled Replied

All 0 0 0 0 0 12 38 28 10 10 1 0 0 0 514 234

Manufacturers 0 0 0 0 0 6 44 29 11 8 2 0 0 0 238 117

Non-Manufacturers 0 0 0 0 0 17 32 26 9 12 1 1 1 0 276 117

2d. The U.S. is expected to raise interest rates in December. How far do you expect the yen to weaken versus the dollar in 2016?

Sectors Above 140 140 135 130 125 120 115 110 105 100 95 90 85 Below 85 Polled Replied

All 0 1 10 36 41 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 514 237

Manufacturers 1 0 6 38 43 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 238 118

Non-Manufacturers 0 2 13 34 39 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 276 119

3a. Do you expect your company to expand its business in North America in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 63 37 514 233

Manufacturers 72 28 238 122

Non-Manufacturers 52 48 276 111

3b. Do you expect your company to expand its business in Europe in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 17 83 514 231

Manufacturers 24 76 238 120

Non-Manufacturers 9 91 276 111

3c. Do you expect your company to expand its business in China in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 21 79 514 232

Manufacturers 29 71 238 122

Non-Manufacturers 13 87 276 110

3d. Do you expect your company to expand its business in emerging Asia in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 65 35 514 241

Manufacturers 65 35 238 124

Non-Manufacturers 65 35 276 117

3e. Do you expect your company to expand its business in other emerging economies in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 33 67 514 228

Manufacturers 30 70 238 119

Non-Manufacturers 37 63 276 109

3f. Do you expect your company to expand its business in Japan in 2016?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 43 57 400 241

Manufacturers 38 62 238 122

Non-Manufacturers 48 52 276 119

