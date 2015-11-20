WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. State Department has
approved the sale of three unmanned drones worth $1.2 billion to
Japan, the Pentagon said Friday.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare. Once the deal has cleared that hurdle, Japan and
the U.S. government can negotiate the actual sale.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees
foreign arms sales, told lawmakers the government of Japan had
asked to buy three Global Hawk drones including parts and
logistical support.
The drones "will significantly enhance Japan's intelligence,
surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and help
ensure that Japan is able to continue to monitor and deter
regional threats," the agency said in a notice to lawmakers that
was posted on its website.
Japan has long been mired in a territorial dispute with
China over a group of tiny, uninhabited East China Sea islands.
In the South China Sea, Japan has been helping build the
military capacity of friendly nations with claims to parts of
the waterway.
On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that
he may consider a request from the Philippines for large coast
guard ships to patrol the South China Sea.
The prime contractor on the deal would be Northrop Grumman
Corp.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)