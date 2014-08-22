TOKYO Japan will send the wrong message about its commitment to fiscal reform if it shies away from a sales tax rise in October 2015, former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday.

But Noda, whose Democratic Party was ousted in the 2012 election that brought Prime Minister Shinzo Abe back to office, also said he had serious doubts as to whether Abe's revival recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, spending and reform was producing a sustainable economic recovery.

"The risk would be very big," Noda told a small group of reporters about the possibility of a delay in the sales tax rise.

"To send the message at home and abroad that Japan is not sticking to fiscal discipline would have a very bad impact. Somehow, I want (the government) to improve the economy."

Noda engineered the tax hike plan before losing power. His government, with the backing of the then-opposition Liberal Democratic Party and its smaller ally, pushed legislation through parliament mandating a doubling in the sales tax to 10 percent in two stages to fund rising social security costs and curb Japan's ballooning public debt.

The move caused a split in his Democratic Party that contributed to its devastating loss in the December 2012 election that returned Abe and his LDP-led coalition to power.

Abe's government raised the sales tax to 8 percent from April 1, triggering the economy's biggest quarterly contraction since the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake.

While a temporary slump in consumption had been expected by policymakers, some economists now fear that a recovery may take longer than expected and be more tepid.

Abe must now decide by the end of the year whether to go ahead with a second rise to 10 percent. His aides have acknowledged that the decision will be a tough one, given the risk that a hike might derail the recovery while postponement could roil financial markets worried about Japan's public debt.

Noda, who retains his seat in parliament's lower house, questioned the long-term impact of the hyper-easy monetary policy and fiscal spending and said Abe's so-called "Third Arrow" structural reforms appeared not to be hitting the mark.

In particular, Noda said a planned cut in Japan's corporate tax - among the world's highest at above 35 percent - to less than 30 percent over several years - would have minimal impact given that less than one-third of all companies pay taxes.

"Firms that are in the black will benefit, but overall, I don't think there will be much impact," he said, adding voters hit by the sales tax rise would perceive a corporate tax cut as giving favorable treatment to companies over consumers.

