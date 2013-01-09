TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he hopes the central bank guides policy, taking into account the fact that his party surged to power in December's election calling for a 2 percent inflation target and bold monetary easing.

Abe also said the government would examine a framework for strengthening policy coordination with the central bank in beating deflation.

Abe made the remarks at the first meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), a top government panel with legal authority to map out long-term fiscal and economic policies.

