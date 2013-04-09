Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he delivers his speech during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) annual convention in Tokyo March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO It is important for the Japanese government to pursue sustainable fiscal policy to ensure trust in the government bond market, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

Abe, speaking at the lower house of parliament's budget committee, also said the government was always monitoring moves in the bond market.

Abe was answering questions about the Bank of Japan's decision last week to double the monetary base by ramping up purchases of government debt in a bold gamble to end 15 years of deflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by John Mair)