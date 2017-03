TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he expects the slump in household spending after the April sales tax hike to be short-lived.

He also told a seminar that capital expenditure is picking up after a prolonged period of stagnation, voicing confidence that the positive effect of the government's stimulus policies is working its way through broader sectors of the economy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)