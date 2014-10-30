Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will scrutinize how an increase in the sales tax affects the country's prospects for ending deflation as a higher levy hurts consumers' purchasing power.
"The key is whether Japan's economy can return to a growth path in the July-September quarter," Abe told parliament.
"I'd like to make the decision with a cool mind, to ensure that our 'Abenomics' policies are a complete success," he said.
Japan's economy suffered a severe contraction in the second quarter as a sales tax hike in April hurt household spending. Abe has said he will decide by the end of this year whether to proceed with a scheduled second increase in the sales tax rate, to 10 percent next October.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.