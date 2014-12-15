Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he will ask business leaders to raise wages next year at a meeting on Tuesday.
Abe, in a televised news conference a day after his ruling coalition won a massive election victory, said he wants to compile economic stimulus measures by year's end and take steps to ease concerns about rising import prices.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Komeito party, won 326 seats in Sunday's election, more than the 317 seats in the 475-member lower house required to maintain a two-thirds "super-majority" that smoothes parliamentary business.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein saw his overall compensation fall slightly, reflecting lower revenues at the bank in the first half of 2016.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.