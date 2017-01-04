Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) during their meeting at a hot springs resort in Nagato, Japan, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) waves as he and his cabinet ministers are led by a shinto priest (front L) during a customary New Year's visit at Ise shrine in Ise, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 4, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the recovery of the Japanese economy would continue to be his top priority this year.

"We will put the highest priority on the economy," Abe said at his new-year press conference.

"We will keep shooting the three arrows of monetary policy, fiscal policy and growth strategy to beat deflation."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)