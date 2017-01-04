Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the recovery of the Japanese economy would continue to be his top priority this year.
"We will put the highest priority on the economy," Abe said at his new-year press conference.
"We will keep shooting the three arrows of monetary policy, fiscal policy and growth strategy to beat deflation."
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.