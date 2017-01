Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a policy speech at the start of the ordinary session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he wants to explain to U.S. President Donald Trump Japanese companies' contribution to the U.S. economy and gain his understanding.

Abe, speaking to parliament, said there was no change to his view that Trump was a trustworthy leader and that he wanted to meet him as soon as possible.

