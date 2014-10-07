TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that exports have disappointed because companies are shifting production overseas and because companies are not cutting prices in overseas markets.

Abe, speaking to lawmakers in the upper house budget committee, said he expects exports to eventually recover as overseas economies improve.

Abe also reiterated that he wants to examine data for the July-September quarter to decide whether to raise the sales tax for a second time next year.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)