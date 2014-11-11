BEIJING/TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus is aimed at pulling the economy out of years of deflation and not targeting currencies.

Abe reiterated that a weak yen is generally positive to exporters and firms operating overseas, but he would take steps as needed to respond to negative effects of the weak yen.

Japan remains committed to the G7/G20 principle that exchange rates should be determined by the market, Abe told a news conference after an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit.

Abe also said nothing has been decided on the timing of a general election as speculation grew that he may delay a planned sales tax hike next year and call a snap poll.

"There are media reports based on speculation, I won't comment on them, but I've never made any mention of dissolving (the lower house)."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Beijing and Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)