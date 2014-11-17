Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he would analyse the situation calmly and decide whether to press ahead with a planned sales tax hike.
Earlier on Monday, government data showed that Japan's economy unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Abe to delay the sales tax increase and call a snap election.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.