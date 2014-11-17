TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he would analyse the situation calmly and decide whether to press ahead with a planned sales tax hike.

Earlier on Monday, government data showed that Japan's economy unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Abe to delay the sales tax increase and call a snap election.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)