TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday if the country returns to a period of excessive yen strength it would lead to a further hollowing out of manufacturing and job losses.

Abe, speaking to reporters, said now the yen was weakening the era of companies shifting jobs overseas was over. Abe also said he wanted to support low-income households with tax transfers to rural governments.

