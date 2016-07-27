TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government would compile an economic stimulus package sized over 28 trillion yen ($264 billion), Jiji news agency reported.

Abe said the stimulus package would be announced next week and include 13 trillion yen of "fiscal measures," Jiji reported. Those measures are likely to include spending by national and local governments, as well as loan programs.

