Wall St. set to open lower after Trump's travel curbs
U.S. stocks looked set to open lower on Monday, amid uncertainty following President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government would compile an economic stimulus package sized over 28 trillion yen ($264 billion), Jiji news agency reported.
Abe said the stimulus package would be announced next week and include 13 trillion yen of "fiscal measures," Jiji reported. Those measures are likely to include spending by national and local governments, as well as loan programs.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
LONDON The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.