China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a weaker yen burdens households and small firms by increasing fuel prices.
A weaker yen has both benefits and costs as it will help exporters while negatively impact importers of raw materials, Abe told the parliament, where some lawmakers criticized Abe's policy as hurting households.
The yen hit a six-year low of 110.09 yen to the dollar JPY= last week.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.