TOKYO An upward revision to second-quarter gross domestic product was a positive sign that supports the Japanese government's plan to increase the sales tax, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday.

Amari told reporters that, if the government proceeds with the sales tax hike as scheduled, it should take steps to make sure that growth remains on track.

Amari reiterated that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make the final decision on the sales tax increase in early October.

Japan's economy expanded 0.9 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised up from a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase.

The upward revision underscores the view that Japan's economy is in a moderate recovery.

