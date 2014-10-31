Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Economic Minister Akira Amari said on Friday the government is ready to take steps to support the economy, but said no decision has been made yet on whether to compile a fresh economic stimulus package.

Amari told a news conference that he will consult with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on whether to compile a stimulus package, after scrutinising economic data for July-September.

Japan's daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday the government may compile a stimulus package sized at around 3-4 trillion yen ($27-37 billion) to subsidise low-income households and small firms hit by rising fuel costs and the pain from a sales tax hike in April.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)