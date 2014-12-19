Wall Street drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that a weak yen is benefiting the country's exporters and that a fall in oil prices is also good for the economy.
Amari, speaking to reporters, also said Japan has to continue efforts to make sure it escapes deflation.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.