Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that a weak yen is benefiting the country's exporters and that a fall in oil prices is also good for the economy.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said Japan has to continue efforts to make sure it escapes deflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)