TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday any market turbulence caused by the Swiss National Bank's decision to abandon its currency cap and speculation of bold easing from the European Central Bank is likely to be temporary.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the SNB's decision and talk of quantitative easing from the ECB could cause the yen to rise and Japanese stocks to fall, but markets would quickly settle.

Amari also said he thinks the SNB and the ECB will take appropriate measures to respond to the risk of deflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)