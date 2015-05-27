Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that recent foreign-exchange movements reflected the dollar's gain rather than the yen's fall, but that excessive currency moves are undesirable.
The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. [FRX/]
Amari said there was no need to overly react to the exit strategy in the United States although it has an impact on the forex market.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.