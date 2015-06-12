TOKYO The U.S. House of Representatives' passage of a bill giving President Barack Obama "fast-track" trade negotiating authority will be a welcome move for Japan, which sees it as essential for signing a Pacific Rim trade pact, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.

"Time is running short but we think we can still meet our schedule" for agreeing on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, Amari said in a news conference.

Obama's quest for "fast-track" negotiating authority on a TPP deal passed its initial tests in the House of Representatives on Thursday ahead of a final vote on Friday on contentious trade measures.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)