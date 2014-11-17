Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to order an economic stimulus package after the economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.
Amari, speaking to reporters after a meeting of government advisers on the sales tax, said it would be difficult to compile a very large package because the government has to maintain fiscal discipline.
One policy option is measures to support consumer spending by low-income households, but it is up to Abe to decide these details.
Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, data showed earlier on Monday, setting the stage for Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.