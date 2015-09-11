China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday officials from Japan and the United States are having "very severe" auto trade talks but aim to narrow the gap between the two sides
"We are making utmost efforts to create a path toward a solution," Amari told a news conference.
Negotiators from the two nations started bilateral talks over auto issues in Washington on Wednesday, while Japan also plans to hold talks with Canada and Mexico.
Amari also said the schedule for the next round of talks among ministers from a 12 nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact cannot be fixed unless there is the prospect for an agreement.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DOHA Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.